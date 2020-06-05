SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Trading 8.4% Higher

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)’s share price traded up 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.78 and last traded at $36.91, 779,277 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 683,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.06.

Several analysts have commented on SKYW shares. Sidoti lifted their price target on SkyWest from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on SkyWest from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SkyWest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.79.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.32). SkyWest had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $729.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Simmons bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.64 per share, with a total value of $102,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Steve Albrecht bought 11,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.54 per share, for a total transaction of $301,039.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,231. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 31,287 shares of company stock worth $991,050 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKYW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in SkyWest by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SkyWest by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,970,000 after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in SkyWest by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SkyWest Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKYW)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

