Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 7,045 Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,045 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $103,301,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at $15,489,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Seattle Genetics news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $79,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $3,134,482.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 683,733 shares of company stock valued at $106,556,296. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seattle Genetics stock opened at $150.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.02 and a beta of 1.42. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.02 and a 1 year high of $168.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.73.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $234.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. Seattle Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.47.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

