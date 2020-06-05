Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 3,644 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,344,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,818,215,000 after acquiring an additional 316,327 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,168,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,203,174,000 after acquiring an additional 367,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ResMed by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,657,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $980,525,000 after acquiring an additional 218,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,428,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,694,000 after acquiring an additional 157,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ResMed by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,231,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,356,000 after acquiring an additional 41,692 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,737 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $734,519.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,991,867.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $192,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,585 over the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RMD. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

NYSE RMD opened at $160.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.50. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $177.99.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $769.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.70 million. ResMed had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 29.26%. ResMed’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

