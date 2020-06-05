Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 3,406 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $901,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Dover by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 134,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 5.2% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dover from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.89.

DOV stock opened at $103.52 on Friday. Dover Corp has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $120.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

In other news, Director Eric A. Spiegel acquired 500 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,682 shares in the company, valued at $448,878. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

