Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 16,695 Shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,695 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.13% of Enphase Energy worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. KPCB GGF Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $99,576,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,594.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,078,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,321,000 after buying an additional 1,956,157 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $50,484,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,185.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,564,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,876,000 after buying an additional 1,442,648 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,696,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,413 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $227,325.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,456.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Moreno Isidoro Quiroga sold 13,548,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $819,682,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,578,476 shares of company stock worth $820,872,673 over the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average is $37.29. Enphase Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $70.36.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.31 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 71.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

