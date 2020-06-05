Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $5.57 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,744 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,889 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BMO. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.1% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $54.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.47 and a 200 day moving average of $64.29. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $79.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.82%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMO. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

