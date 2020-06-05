Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $5.44 Million Stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,515 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 178.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 151.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 462,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,283,000 after buying an additional 279,039 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 236,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,831,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 24.4% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 55,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after buying an additional 10,811 shares during the period. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.88.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $218,702.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,452.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $150,005.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 92,326 shares of company stock worth $13,043,878 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $136.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.19. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $158.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.75.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.