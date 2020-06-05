Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $4.92 Million Stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,231 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 26,061 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 17,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BNS opened at $43.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.41.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.6555 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 47.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.83.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

