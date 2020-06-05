Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.30.

NYSE:WEC opened at $92.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.26 and a 200-day moving average of $92.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.20. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $104,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.