Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $3.57 Million Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2,441.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC opened at $170.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.63. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.36. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a one year low of $112.22 and a one year high of $180.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.53%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.82.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

