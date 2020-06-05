Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,032,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,846,000 after acquiring an additional 199,700 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 348.3% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 57,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 29,506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 20,178 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at $2,995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX opened at $56.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.67. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $64.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.12 and a beta of 1.79.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $167.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cognex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

