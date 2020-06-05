Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,956 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PPG Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.95.

NYSE PPG opened at $111.12 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.41.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

