Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 2,709 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,825 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XLNX. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Xilinx by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Xilinx by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,122 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Xilinx by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,547 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Xilinx by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,900 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its position in Xilinx by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,490 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx stock opened at $95.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.68. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $133.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.53 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.37%.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $189,098.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,812.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $108,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,765.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XLNX shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Xilinx from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Xilinx from $116.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Xilinx from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.22.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

