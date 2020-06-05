Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 12,400 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,216,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,996,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,748,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,513 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,952,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $142,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,642 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Amphenol by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,478,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $398,342,000 after acquiring an additional 873,500 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,878,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $311,552,000 after acquiring an additional 839,032 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $101.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $110.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.84.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luc Walter sold 80,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $7,931,058.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,615 shares in the company, valued at $12,310,715.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.