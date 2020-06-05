Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 3,330 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $536,603,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,671,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,927 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $48,975,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 622.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 820,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,648,000 after purchasing an additional 706,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,560,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,352,000 after acquiring an additional 292,600 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. DOWLING & PARTN cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.71.

PRU stock opened at $65.46 on Friday. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $103.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

