Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

STX stock opened at GBX 97 ($1.28) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 104.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 138.64. Shield Therapeutics has a 12-month low of GBX 39.10 ($0.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 202 ($2.66). The stock has a market cap of $111.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, in the development and commercialization of hospital-focused pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Feraccru, a novel therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients with inflammatory bowel disease.

