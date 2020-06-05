Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

In related news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JNJ stock opened at $146.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The firm has a market cap of $391.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

