Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Sensyne Health (LON:SENS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sensyne Health in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of SENS stock opened at GBX 39.50 ($0.52) on Wednesday. Sensyne Health has a 1 year low of GBX 35 ($0.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 165 ($2.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 10.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 45.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 56.28. The company has a market cap of $505,000.00 and a PE ratio of -2.74.

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

