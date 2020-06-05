Secoo Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SECO)

Secoo Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:SECO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,031 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 7,422% compared to the typical daily volume of 27 call options.
Shares of SECO stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4.87. Secoo has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SECO shares. BidaskClub raised Secoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut Secoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Secoo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.
Secoo Company Profile
Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and other countries. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.
