Secoo Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SECO)

Secoo Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:SECO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,031 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 7,422% compared to the typical daily volume of 27 call options.

Shares of SECO stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4.87. Secoo has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SECO shares. BidaskClub raised Secoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut Secoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Secoo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Secoo by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Secoo in the first quarter worth $2,905,000. Finally, IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. purchased a new stake in Secoo in the fourth quarter worth $24,636,000. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Secoo Company Profile

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and other countries. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

