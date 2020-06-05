SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 154,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 46,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 16,902 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,830,000.

EFA opened at $62.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.53. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

