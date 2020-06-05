SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes $334,000 Position in Trane (NYSE:TT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane (NYSE:TT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Trane in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new position in Trane in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Trane in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Trane in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Trane in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Trane in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Trane from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Trane from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Trane in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Trane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.15.

NYSE:TT opened at $95.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Trane has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $146.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.54%. Research analysts predict that Trane will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

About Trane

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

