SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,878 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 18.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 65.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $563,010.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,990.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

NYSE MMP opened at $47.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.07. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.25. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 38.20% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The company had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.34%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

