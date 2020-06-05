SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 112 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.70.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $88,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $244,829.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,468.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,729 shares of company stock worth $1,632,464. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $122.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.39 and its 200 day moving average is $109.59. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $127.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 48.16%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

