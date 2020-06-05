SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,446,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,072,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $48,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 30.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,099,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 26.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,489,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of WY stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 1.87. Weyerhaeuser Co has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $31.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average of $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David M. Wold purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,604.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $89,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,904.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WY. Stephens reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.