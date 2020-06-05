SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,343 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 618 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $4,739,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 104,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 772.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 135,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total value of $30,000,738.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,752.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 258,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $49,998,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,784.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 657,427 shares of company stock worth $124,997,129. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $318.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 64.26, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $324.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $249.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.58.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

