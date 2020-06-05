SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,352,609 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $629,416,000 after buying an additional 17,125 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,808,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $546,413,000 after buying an additional 126,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,667,973 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $363,423,000 after buying an additional 65,731 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,971,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $294,462,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,310,165 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $331,417,000 after buying an additional 859,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $102.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $157.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on UHS. Mizuho cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.29.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

