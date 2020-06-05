SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $322,000 Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSJ. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSJ opened at $108.41 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 1-year low of $70.36 and a 1-year high of $112.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.08.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

