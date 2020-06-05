SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $311,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,562 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,733,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 47.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,136,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $744,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,883 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $761,602,000 after buying an additional 1,120,770 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,395,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,109,329,000 after buying an additional 645,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $89,214,000. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $139.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $178.50. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.15, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.50.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.22.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

