SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Creative Planning lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

DLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.88.

In other news, Director Laurence A. Chapman sold 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $218,702.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,606 shares in the company, valued at $232,452.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,326 shares of company stock worth $13,043,878. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $136.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.75. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $158.36.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.60 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.35%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

