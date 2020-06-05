SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 950 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 19,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $83.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.39. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

In other news, Director Gary Kramer Adams purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

