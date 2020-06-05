SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,431 iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in iRobot in the 4th quarter valued at $1,643,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the 4th quarter worth $2,466,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,273,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1,269.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 815,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51,630 shares during the period.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $80.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.48. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $96.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 52.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.72.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). iRobot had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IRBT shares. ValuEngine upgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of iRobot from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRobot from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

In related news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 3,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $257,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,335. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,759 shares of company stock valued at $373,550 over the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

