Scotiabank Raises Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$75.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

GRT.UN has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$65.25 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. CIBC increased their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$67.25 to C$71.50 in a report on Sunday, May 17th.

Shares of TSE GRT.UN opened at C$67.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$64.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$66.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$40.77 and a one year high of C$74.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 40.35%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

