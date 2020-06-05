SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) Major Shareholder Sells $1,628,804.00 in Stock

SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 115,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $1,628,804.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Park West Asset Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Park West Asset Management Llc sold 584,400 shares of SciPlay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $8,134,848.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $14.12 on Friday. SciPlay Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. SciPlay had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $118.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SciPlay Corp will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCPL. Wedbush raised their target price on SciPlay from $14.25 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on SciPlay from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks raised SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised SciPlay from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.30 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SciPlay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.68.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SciPlay by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 45,186 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of SciPlay by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,523,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,728,000 after purchasing an additional 379,183 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of SciPlay in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SciPlay by 632.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 98,767 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SciPlay in the fourth quarter worth about $1,833,000. 15.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

