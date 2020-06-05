Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Shares Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Creative Planning grew its position in Sanofi by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sanofi by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 967,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,566,000 after buying an additional 74,347 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NYSE:SNY opened at $49.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi SA has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.83.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 20,421,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.85, for a total transaction of $10,412,105,205.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

