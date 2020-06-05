Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SALM opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. Salem Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($2.09). Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a negative return on equity of 25.23%. The firm had revenue of $58.25 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Salem Media Group will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward G. Atsinger III acquired 45,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $51,922.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,108.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 306,624 shares of company stock worth $300,661 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SALM. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

