S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $252.00

Shares of S4 Capital PLC (LON:SFOR) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 252 ($3.31) and last traded at GBX 250.60 ($3.30), with a volume of 589923 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 245 ($3.22).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 204.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 187.38.

In other S4 Capital news, insider Martin Sorrell purchased 9,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.91) per share, with a total value of £14,186.80 ($18,661.93).

S4 Capital plc engages in the development of digital content and advertising businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia pacific. It designs, develops, and produces digital campaigns, films, and creative and digital content, as well as develops Websites, apps, and other e-commerce platforms for home-grown and international brands.

