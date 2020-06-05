Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target to GBX 1,460

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,490 ($19.60) to GBX 1,460 ($19.21) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 14.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Burberry Group to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,711.44 ($22.51).

Shares of BRBY stock opened at GBX 1,709 ($22.48) on Wednesday. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,017 ($13.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,362 ($31.07). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,407.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,765.16.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

