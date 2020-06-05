Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $340.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.16.

AVGO stock opened at $308.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.07. Broadcom has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total value of $514,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,994 shares of company stock worth $16,643,562 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 7,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

