Unilever’s (ULVR) Sell Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Unilever (LON:ULVR)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 34.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Unilever from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,150 ($54.59) price target (down from GBX 4,550 ($59.85)) on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.88) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,100 ($67.09) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Unilever from GBX 4,700 ($61.83) to GBX 4,600 ($60.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,488.64 ($59.05).

Shares of ULVR remained flat at $GBX 4,400 ($57.88) during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 964,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $51.22 billion and a PE ratio of 17.41. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,583.50 ($47.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,333 ($70.15). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,159.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,318.25.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

