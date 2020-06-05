Rosenblatt Securities Raises Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $64.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price objective raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $59.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CIEN. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ciena from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ciena from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.10.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $53.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.09. Ciena has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $57.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $92,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $164,985.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,404 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 650,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,786,000 after purchasing an additional 324,050 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Ciena by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,688 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Ciena by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ciena by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,783,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,619,000 after purchasing an additional 96,321 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

