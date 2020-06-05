Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 102.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 89,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 27.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 24,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $402.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $350.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.81. The company has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. Roper Technologies Inc has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $404.64.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 30.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total value of $1,690,832.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,350,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,040 shares of company stock worth $5,219,937 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.70.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

