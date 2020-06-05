Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Down 6.2% on Insider Selling

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s stock price fell 6.2% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $103.90 and last traded at $103.96, 13,436,413 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 6% from the average session volume of 12,629,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.82.

Specifically, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $2,917,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,625.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $959,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $9,192,203.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,739 shares of company stock worth $20,184,614 over the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.27 and a 200 day moving average of $121.86.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $320.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.23 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the first quarter worth about $407,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Roku by 15,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 1,262.1% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 55,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 51,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 507.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 37,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 31,071 shares during the last quarter. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.