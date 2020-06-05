Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $221.35 and last traded at $221.35, with a volume of 10476 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $217.59.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Vertical Research downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.53.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $371,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,575.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Phillip Holloman sold 1,582 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $307,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,985 shares of company stock worth $5,281,329. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 67.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

