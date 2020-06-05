Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (RIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on July 31st

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. Rivernorth Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.90.

Get Rivernorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

In other Rivernorth Opportunities Fund news, insider Brian H. Schmucker sold 29,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $324,488.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,300.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick W. Galley bought 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $35,834.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,054.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunities.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.