Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (RIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on August 31st

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE RIV opened at $14.62 on Friday. Rivernorth Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average is $14.90.

Get Rivernorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

In other news, Director Patrick W. Galley acquired 2,876 shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $35,834.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,054.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian H. Schmucker sold 29,050 shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $324,488.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,300.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunities.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivernorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.