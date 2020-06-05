Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIV. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 38,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $642,000.

Shares of RIV stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.77%.

In other news, insider Brian H. Schmucker sold 29,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $324,488.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,300.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick W. Galley bought 2,876 shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $35,834.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,054.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunities.

