Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.41 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Rio Tinto in a research note issued on Sunday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will earn $5.41 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rio Tinto’s FY2021 earnings at $5.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Rio Tinto from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Rio Tinto from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

RIO opened at $56.65 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 5.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 880,014 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,093,000 after purchasing an additional 47,094 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 23.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 281,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,839,000 after purchasing an additional 54,058 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 6.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,507 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 20.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 13.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

