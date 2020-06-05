Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Getting Very Critical News Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Rio Tinto earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Rio Tinto’s analysis:

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 4,470 ($58.80) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.16. Rio Tinto has a one year low of GBX 2,954 ($38.86) and a one year high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,936.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,049.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RIO. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,550 ($59.85) to GBX 4,540 ($59.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,300 ($56.56) to GBX 4,000 ($52.62) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,730 ($62.22) to GBX 4,560 ($59.98) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Rio Tinto to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.98) price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,271.33 ($56.19).

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 13,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,372 ($57.51), for a total value of £582,525.28 ($766,278.98). Also, insider Simon Henry bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,155 ($41.50) per share, with a total value of £15,775 ($20,751.12).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

