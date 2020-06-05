Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Getting Very Critical News Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Rio Tinto earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.
Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Rio Tinto’s analysis:
- Ancient cave scandal deepens for Rio Tinto (afr.com)
- Rio Tinto apologizes after blasting 46,000-year-old sacred site (seekingalpha.com)
- Rio Tinto investors ‘shocked’, want answers on rock shelter blast (smh.com.au)
Shares of RIO opened at GBX 4,470 ($58.80) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.16. Rio Tinto has a one year low of GBX 2,954 ($38.86) and a one year high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,936.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,049.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 13,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,372 ($57.51), for a total value of £582,525.28 ($766,278.98). Also, insider Simon Henry bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,155 ($41.50) per share, with a total value of £15,775 ($20,751.12).
About Rio Tinto
Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.
