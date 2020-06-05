RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CAO John H. Marlow Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CAO John H. Marlow sold 2,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.97, for a total value of $679,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 177,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,224,904.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:RNG opened at $252.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.63 and a beta of 0.64. RingCentral Inc has a twelve month low of $110.34 and a twelve month high of $292.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $267.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.83 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in RingCentral by 2,077.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on RingCentral from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on RingCentral in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.08.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

