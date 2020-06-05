Richard Levy Acquires 68,234 Shares of VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL) Stock

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL) insider Richard Levy acquired 68,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £45,716.78 ($60,137.83).

Richard Levy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 30th, Richard Levy bought 89,967 shares of VPC Specialty Lending Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £48,582.18 ($63,907.10).

VSL opened at GBX 68.60 ($0.90) on Friday. VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 94.65 ($1.25). The firm has a market cap of $213.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40. The company has a current ratio of 60.98, a quick ratio of 60.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 53.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 68.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 3.86%. VPC Specialty Lending Investments’s payout ratio is currently 1.10%.

About VPC Specialty Lending Investments

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.

