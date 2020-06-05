Richard Levy Acquires 68,234 Shares of VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL) Stock

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL) insider Richard Levy acquired 68,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £45,716.78 ($60,137.83).
Richard Levy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 30th, Richard Levy bought 89,967 shares of VPC Specialty Lending Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £48,582.18 ($63,907.10).
VSL opened at GBX 68.60 ($0.90) on Friday. VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 94.65 ($1.25). The firm has a market cap of $213.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40. The company has a current ratio of 60.98, a quick ratio of 60.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 53.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 68.03.
About VPC Specialty Lending Investments
VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.
